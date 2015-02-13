TOKYO Feb 13 The benchmark Japanese government bond yield climbed to a two-month high on Friday following lukewarm results at a debt auction.

The 10-year JGB yield was up 3.5 basis points at 0.425 percent, the highest since Dec. 9. The yield has climbed steadily since hitting a record low 0.195 percent last month as lower liquidity has increased market volatility.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Friday's 2.7 trillion yen ($22.75 billion) five-year JGB auction fell to 3.29 from 4.38 at the previous sale in January. ($1 = 118.6600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Pullin)