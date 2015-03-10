TOKYO, March 10 Japan's benchmark 10-year government yield rose to a four-month high on Tuesday after lacklustre results to a "liquidity-enhancing" auction dampened market sentiment.

The 10-year yield rose 4 basis points to 0.465 percent , its highest since November 2014.

Japan's finance ministry regularly conducts these auctions, through which it sells debt, in order to improve market liquidity. The ministry sold JGBs with remaining maturity of 15.5 years to 39 years on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)