TOKYO, March 31 The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it will increase buying of short-term Japanese government bonds at its first debt purchasing operation in April.

The BOJ announced it will buy 375 billion yen ($3.1 billion) of one-year to three-year JGBs at its first operation in April, up from 300 billion yen it bought at its last operation in March.

The central bank also said it will raise purchases of three-year to five-year debt at next month's first operation to 375 billion yen from 350 billion yen. It will keep purchases of debt with maturities exceeding 25 years at 140 billion yen, unchanged from the last operation.

How much debt the central bank opts to buy at these operations each month -part of its aggressive monetary easing scheme- draws attention from market participants, as the BOJ has come to dominate the JGB market as its biggest buyer. ($1 = 120.2000 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)