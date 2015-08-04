TOKYO Aug 4 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a two-month low on Tuesday on prospects for an auction of the maturity being met by firm investor demand.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 2 basis points at 0.39 percent, the lowest since May 29.

Japan's finance ministry offered 2.4 trillion yen ($19.34 billion) of 10-year debt on Tuesday, with factors like deepening anxiety over the Chinese economy and sliding oil prices expected to generate decent investor demand for the new paper.

($1 = 124.0700 yen)