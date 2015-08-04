TOKYO Aug 4 The benchmark 10-year Japanese
government bond yield hit a two-month low on Tuesday on
prospects for an auction of the maturity being met by firm
investor demand.
The 10-year JGB yield was down 2 basis points at 0.39
percent, the lowest since May 29.
Japan's finance ministry offered 2.4 trillion yen ($19.34
billion) of 10-year debt on Tuesday, with factors like deepening
anxiety over the Chinese economy and sliding oil prices expected
to generate decent investor demand for the new paper.
($1 = 124.0700 yen)
