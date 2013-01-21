TOKYO Jan 21 A weekly gauge of sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market slightly deteriorated in the
latest week amid a weakening yen, but remained supported by
expectations of more easing steps by the Bank of Japan, the
latest Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by
subtracting the number of bearish market players from those who
are bullish, came in at minus 29, slipping from minus
23 in the previous survey. That was still far above the reading
of minus 54 in the poll before that, which was its lowest
reading since the week of July 2.
The median forecast for the benchmark 10-year JGB yield at
the end of this week came in at 0.770 percent,
below last week's forecast of 0.820 percent and 2 basis points
above Friday's closing level of 0.750 percent.
The 10-year note was untraded so far on Monday morning, with
activity likely to be thin as the BoJ began its two-day policy
meeting and as investors awaited the outcome on Tuesday. The
benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract was up 0.11
point at 144.36.
Sources told Reuters that Japan's government and the BoJ
have agreed to set 2 percent inflation as a new target, and the
central bank will also consider making an open-ended commitment
to buy assets until the target is in sight.
The central bank will also discuss scrapping the interest it
pays on banks' reserves, according to the sources, a move that
would push money market rates to zero.
Positioning for such a move has pushed down yields of
shorter maturities, with the 2-year JGB yield
losing half a basis point to 0.070 percent on Friday, its lowest
since July 2005.
Early on Monday, the dollar touched a fresh 2-1/2-year high
of 90.25 yen.
The survey found that 47.1 percent expect JGB yields to
rise, up from 40.0 percent in last week's survey.
Those expecting yields to move sideways fell to 35.3 percent
from 42.9 percent, while 17.6 percent of respondents expected
yields to fall, up slightly from 17.1 percent in the previous
survey.
The online survey of 97 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 34 responses, for a response rate of 35.1
percent. These included 17 "real money" investors from
institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and
insurance companies.
The latest survey was conducted from Friday to 8:00 a.m. on
Monday (2300 GMT on Sunday).
