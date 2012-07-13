TOKYO, July 13 Japan's 20-year government bond yield fell to a near two-year low on Friday, driven by safety bids after Moody's downgraded Italy's credit rating and ahead of the release of Chinese economic growth data.

The 20-year yield slipped 3 basis points to 1.565 percent, its lowest since August 2010, while the 10-year yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.755 percent, hitting a nine-year low for the third day in a row.