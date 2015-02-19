TOKYO Feb 19 For many months it seemed certain
that with the Bank of Japan buying more bonds than the Ministry
of Finance issued, bond prices had nowhere to go but up.
But that conviction is being severely tested by a month-long
rout in Japanese government bond (JGB) prices which has damaged
many players' trading books.
In addition, a subsequent sudden spike in price fluctuations
raised fears of a vicious cycle of rising volatility prompting
more selling by risk-averse investors - a mechanism that led to
a bear market that lasted about three months in 2003, and could
do so again.
"At the moment, it's like the market took a punch. If it
takes another one it would be up against the ropes," said
Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income investment at PineBridge
Investments in Tokyo.
The 10-year JGB yield has more than doubled
since hitting a record low of 0.195 percent on Jan 20. It rose
as high as 0.450 percent this week and last stood at 0.390
percent.
For speculators, jumping on the bandwagon was obvious.
Even yields on short-term bonds turned negative because
brokerage dealers could sell them at a lower yield, meaning a
higher price, to the BOJ.
But few real-money investors - institutions that buy bonds
to hold for reasonably long periods - joined the fray as yields
were simply too low for them to accept, market players said,
making the market even more speculative and vulnerable to
upsets.
Then came a shock, and from an unlikely place. The Swiss
central bank's abrupt decision to scrap its ceiling for Swiss
franc exchange on Jan. 15 was an eye-opener on the risk of
counting on the central bank too much, market players said.
To be sure, analysts say conditions in which the two central
banks manage their policy are very different. The BOJ is widely
expected to keep its stimulus in place in the foreseeable
future, or could even expand it further.
Still, for a market that completely relied on a central
bank's highly unorthodox policy, the franc-cap shock was enough
to boost volatility, which in turn has the potential to severely
destabilise markets.
It was this vicious circle that led to a bear market in
2003, when the 10-year yield oscillated from 0.430 percent to
1.675 percent in about three months. Ten-year JGB futures price
fell 7.6 percent.
"Because of high volatility, the market's risk capacity has
dwindled. Although the market is cheaper than before, people
cannot buy," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.
