TREASURIES-Yields dip on month-end buying, weak U.S. housing data

* 30-yr yield hits more than 5-week low of 2.866 pct * 10-yr yield on track to fall about 7 basis points in May * U.S. pending home sales drop 1.3 pct in April By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 31 Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields touched their lowest in more than five weeks and benchmark yields their lowest in nearly two weeks on month-end buying and U.S. housing data that fanned doubts that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again in 2017 beyond June.