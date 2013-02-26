TOKYO Feb 26 Yields on five-year Japanese
government bonds hit a record low of 0.115 percent
on Tuesday as the uncertainty over Italy's election results
raised concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could resurface.
Mounting expectations of more drastic easing steps from the
Bank of Japan also helped push yields down. The five-year yield
dipped 0.5 basis points to 0.115 percent, breaking the previous
low of 0.120 percent hit on Monday.
The 10-year yield slipped 2 basis points to
0.685 percent, hitting its lowest level since Dec. 6, while
10-year JGB futures rose 19 ticks to 144.86.