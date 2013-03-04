BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports redemption of outstanding notes
* Cardinal Health Inc- intends to redeem all of its outstanding 1.7 percent notes due 2018
TOKYO, March 4 The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds dropped 6.0 basis points on the day to hit a 2 1/2-year low of 1.705 percent on Monday, reflecting expectations that the Bank of Japan may buy more 30-year bonds to boost monetary expansion.
Japanese investors are snatching up long-dated bonds ahead of their annual book-closing at the end of this month, after having being underweight on these maturities for fear that Prime Minister's Shinzo Abe's loose monetary policy plan might spark future inflation.
WASHINGTON, June 1 A Delaware court ruled on Thursday that Cypress Semiconductor must delay its annual shareholder meeting, ruling in favor of ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers who has waged a board battle against the company he founded.