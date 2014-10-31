UPDATE 3-KKR-led group ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Tatts lotto
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
TOKYO Oct 31 The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds fell to 1.520 percent on Friday after the BOJ said it may increase buying in long maturities following its surprise monetary easing.
The 30-year yield fell 13 basis points to 1.520 percent, its lowest level since April 2013. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
April 19 Electronics payments provider Paytm is in talks with Japan's SoftBank Group to raise $1.2 to $1.5 billion in cash, making the latter one of the largest shareholders in the fintech start-up, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday citing sources.