BRIEF-Moody's says global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
TOKYO May 8 Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday it would delay the announcement of a 300 billion yen Japanese Government Bond liquidity-enhancing auction due to technical glitches.
The results, originally due at 12:45 p.m (0345 GMT), will be delayed until further notice, the ministry said.
* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
WASHINGTON, May 30 Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday he would sign deals for U.S. goods and services worth $15 billion to $17 billion during his visit to Washington, D.C., mainly for high technology products and for services.