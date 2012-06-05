TOKYO, June 5 Japanese government bonds extended
losses on Tuesday after an auction of 10-year notes met only
mediocre demand, which some fear could bode poorly for a 30-year
sale later this week.
* The offering of 2.3 trillion yen of 10-year notes carried
a 9 percent coupon, matching that of the previous sale.
It garnered a lowest price of 100.33, slightly below market
expectations. The tail between the average and lowest accepted
prices widened to 0.07, from 0.01 at the past five monthly
10-year sales.
The bid-to-cover ratio slipped to 2.95 from last month's
3.74 and also came in below the 3.10 average of the past year's
sales.
* "It was on the weak side, and it has all to do with the
European and U.S. market correction last night," said Shogo
Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
"This poor auction could potentially fuel some bad auction
results this week and next week, but that said, unless we see an
outright resolution to Europe - which I don't see happening
anytime soon - we won't see the flight to quality reverse
itself," he said.
* Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven leading
industrialised nations are slated to hold an emergency
conference call later on Tuesday to address the euro zone's
deepening debt crisis.
While many strategists are skeptical that any concrete steps
will emerge from the call, some investors used it as an
opportunity to take profits after Europe-spurred rallies in U.S.
Treasuries as well as German bunds sent yields to historical
lows.
* Japan's finance ministry will also auction 700 billion of
30-year bonds on Thursday, followed by 5- and 20-year bonds next
week.
* The 10-year JGB yield added 2.5 basis
points to 0.840 percent, rising as high as 0.845 percent after
the auction results were announced.
Benchmark yields dipped to 0.790 percent in the previous
session, their lowest level since July 2003.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract fell 0.26 point
to 143.53, dropping as low as 143.47.
On Monday, it rose as high as 144.06, the highest level for
the front-month contract since October 2010.
* The yield curve steepened, with the 20-year JGB yield
adding 3 basis points to 1.665 percent and the
30-year JGB yield also adding 3 basis points to
1.820 percent.