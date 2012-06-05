(Corrects coupon on 10-year bond to include missing decimal
point)
* Hopes for G7 phone conference spurs profit-taking
* 10-yr futures end at session low on hedge selling after
auction
* Yield curve steepens as superlongs outperform
TOKYO, June 5 Japanese government bonds extended
losses on Tuesday after an auction of 10-year notes met only
mediocre demand, as a rise in risk appetite lessened the appeal
of fixed-income assets with benchmark yields close to 9-year
lows.
Equities markets rebounded ahead of an emergency conference
call later on Tuesday in which finance chiefs of the Group of
Seven leading industrialised nations are slated to address the
euro zone's deepening debt crisis.
While many strategists are skeptical that any concrete steps
will emerge from the call, some investors used hopes for
progress as an opportunity to take profits after Europe-spurred
rallies in U.S. Treasuries as well as German bunds sent yields
to historical lows late last week.
This carried over into Asian trading and added to pressure
on JGBs as investors positioned for the sale, although some
strategists cautioned that the poor outcome might not herald a
major correction.
"We can't draw conclusions about what one poor auction means
for demand, in light of so much uncertainty surrounding European
events," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.
The 10-year JGB yield added 4 basis points to
0.855 percent. Benchmark yields dipped to 0.790 percent in the
previous session, their lowest level since July 2003.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.38
points at a session low of 143.41, as dealers who bought at the
disappointing auction sold futures to hedge their position.
On Monday, futures rose as high as 144.06, the highest level
for the front-month contract since October 2010.
TAIL WIDENS
The offering of 2.3 trillion yen of 10-year notes carried a
0.9 percent coupon, matching that of the previous sale.
It garnered a lowest price of 100.33, slightly below market
expectations. The tail between the average and lowest accepted
prices widened to 0.07, from 0.01 at the past five monthly
10-year sales.
The bid-to-cover ratio slipped to 2.95 from last month's
3.74 and also came in below the 3.10 average of the past year's
sales.
"It was on the weak side, and it has all to do with the
European and U.S. market correction last night," said Shogo
Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
"This poor auction could potentially fuel some bad auction
results this week and next week, but that said, unless we see an
outright resolution to Europe - which I don't see happening
anytime soon - we won't see the flight to quality reverse
itself," he said.
Japan's finance ministry will also auction 700 billion of
30-year bonds on Thursday, followed by 5- and 20-year bonds next
week.
The yield curve steepened, with the 20-year JGB yield
adding 4.5 basis points to 1.680 percent and the
30-year JGB yield also adding 4.5 basis points to
1.835 percent.
($1 = 78.463 yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)