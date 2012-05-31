* 5-yr yield drops to 19-month low

TOKYO, May 31 The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds slid to a nine-year low on Thursday, as Spain's surging borrowing costs sent investors scurrying to the safety of fixed-income assets of relatively strong economies.

A caution by Spain's central banker that Madrid will miss deficit targets for this year pushed Spanish 10-year yields above 6.7 percent on Wednesday, nearing the 7 percent level viewed as unsustainable.

Yields on all German bond maturities hit record lows and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields wallowed at their lowest level in at least 60 years.

"Everyone is focusing on what's happening in Europe and the spillover effects in the United States," said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield shed 2 basis points to 0.820 percent, after earlier dropping to 0.810 percent, its lowest level since July 2003.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.18 point at 143.61 after rising as high as 143.82, the highest level for the front-month contract since October 2010.

The European Commission said it was ready to offer Spain an extra year to reduce its budget deficit and direct aid to recapitalise its weak banks from the euro zone's rescue fund.

But it is member states who decide whether to adopt those proposals and Germany has so far opposed any collective banking resolution.

"If the Europeans continue to be quite slow about dealing with their problems, then you'll continue to get this nice bull-flattening, but in the event that you get a big policy response, then you're going to lose money in the correction. It makes it difficult to trade outright," Vincent said.

The five-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 basis point to a 19-month low of 0.200 percent.

RALLY IN BONDS SEEN OVERDONE

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 1.595 percent in early Asian trading, from 1.619 percent in late U.S. trade.

"This rally appears overdone, both in JGBs and Treasuries, but with so many uncertainties in Europe, it's difficult to sell bonds. Foreign investors who sold JGBs on Friday are buying them back, and pension funds appear to be buying as well," said a fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

Investors such as pension funds often buy longer-term assets at the end of a month to extend the duration of their portfolios.

"There is nothing to do but buy flatteners," the fund manager added, referring to bets that the yield curve will continue to flatten as longer maturities outperform as they did on Thursday.

The superlong tenor benefited from strong receiving in the interest rate swap market as banks hedged structured currency products, market players said. The dollar fell as low as 78.71 yen, its lowest in 3-1/2 months.

The 20-year swap rate was indicated at an intraday low of 1.4238, its lowest since September 2004.

The yield on the 20-year bond fell 2.5 basis points to 1.615 percent, while the 30-year bond yield also fell 2.5 basis points to 1.770 percent.

JGB auctions in the coming weeks will help gauge if investors will be willing to keep snapping up bonds at their current low yield levels.

The finance ministry will offer 10- and 30-year JGBs next week, followed by 5- and 20-year bonds the week after that.