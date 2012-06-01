TOKYO, June 1 Japanese government bonds were
mostly higher on Friday, bolstered by continuing unease about
Europe's debt crisis, though moves were slight as investors took
a breather after benchmark yields fell to a 9-year low in the
previous session.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a
basis point to 0.820 percent, after dropping to 0.810 percent on
Thursday, its lowest level since July 2003.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade up 0.12 point at 143.73. On Thursday, it rose as high as
143.82, the highest level for the front-month contract since
October 2010.
* JGB auctions in the coming weeks will help gauge investor
appetite for bonds with yields hovering near historically low
levels. The finance ministry will offer 10-year notes on Tuesday
and 30-year bonds on Thursday.
* "The 10-year yield is likely to rise ahead of the auction,
so a test of 0.8 percent resistance is not expected before
then," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
"But there are few incentives to sell bonds, with concerns
about Europe still in focus and supporting demand," she said.
* The cost of insuring against a Spanish default hit 600
basis points for the first time on Thursday and the country's
10-year debt yield remained at well above 6 percent.
Gathering clouds over Spain helped push U.S. benchmark
10-year Treasury yields to a record low 1.53
percent.
* The five-year JGB yield dropped half a basis
point to match a 19-month low of 0.200 percent hit on Thursday.
* The superlong sector was left out of the gains after
benefiting in the previous session from month-end buying by
pension funds and other investors seeking to extend the duration
of their portfolios.
The 30-year bond was untraded, while the
yield on the 20-year bond added 1 basis point to
1.630 percent.