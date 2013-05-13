DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
TOKYO May 13 Japanese government bond futures price fell a full point for two straight sessions on Monday on sharp gains in Japanese shares and a fall in U.S. bond prices.
The June JGB futures fell as low as 142.70, a full point below Friday's close and their lowest level since late April last year. They last stood at 142.88, down 0.88 point on the day.
