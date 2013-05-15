TOKYO May 15 Japanese government bond prices erased earlier losses and turned positive on the day on Wednesday after their three-day sell-off prompted bargain-hunting by investors.

The 10-year JGB futures price was up 0.13 point on the day at 142.24, having recovered from low of 142.36 while the yield on the current 10-year bonds fell to 0.845 percent from a one-year high of 0.920 percent.