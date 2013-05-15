BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
TOKYO May 15 Japanese government bond prices erased earlier losses and turned positive on the day on Wednesday after their three-day sell-off prompted bargain-hunting by investors.
The 10-year JGB futures price was up 0.13 point on the day at 142.24, having recovered from low of 142.36 while the yield on the current 10-year bonds fell to 0.845 percent from a one-year high of 0.920 percent.
Japan economy recovering on robust global demand