Mexico cenbank revises 2017 growth upward to 1.5 - 2.5 pct
MEXICO CITY, May 31 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday revised its growth outlook for 2017 upwards, while keeping its growth expectations for next year unchanged.
TOKYO May 22 Japanese government bond prices erased earlier gains and fell on the day on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking any measures to stem a rout in the bond market in the past month and a half.
The 10-year JGB futures dropped to as low as 141.60 , 0.29 point below their previous close, while the 10-year cash bond yield rose to as high as 0.900 percent , near one-year high of 0.920 percent hit a week ago.
MEXICO CITY, May 31 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday revised its growth outlook for 2017 upwards, while keeping its growth expectations for next year unchanged.
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders on Wednesday approved a proposal calling for the company to disclose the impact of compliance with global climate change guidelines on its business, an issue central to probes by two state attorneys general.