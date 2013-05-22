BRIEF-Metso says issued eur 300 million eurobond
* Metso oyj says amount of new bond is eur 300 million and its reoffer interest rate is equivalent to 7-year euro midswap rate 0.417 percent plus 77 basis points
TOKYO May 23 Japanese government bond prices dived on Thursday after U.S. Treasury yields surged as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted the U.S. central bank might slow its bond purchases later this year if the U.S. economy improves further.
The 10-year JGB futures fell a full point to 140.90 , hitting their lowest level since July 2011, while the 10-year cash bond yield rose to as high as 0.995 percent , its highest in over a year.
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders on Wednesday approved a proposal calling for the oil company to disclose the impact on its business of compliance with global climate change guidelines, an issue at the heart of a probe by two state attorneys general.