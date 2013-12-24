Dec 24 Japan's government said on Tuesday it plans to issue 155.1 trillion yen ($1.49 trillion) in government bonds in the fiscal year that begins next April, the first planned year-on-year reduction in JGB issuance into markets since 2008. Worried about its snowballing public debt, the Ministry of Finance also aims to extend the average maturity of its debt, by increasing 30-year bond sales by 1.2 trillion yen a year while reducing two-year notes by 2.4 trillion yen. The announcement is in line with what sources told Reuters on Sunday as well as with market expectations. The government also said it will increase issuance of inflation-linked bonds to 1.6 trillion yen, an increase of 1 trillion yen, during the 2014/15 fiscal year. The average maturity of its new debt will rise to eight years and five months in 2014/15 from seven years and 11 months in the current fiscal year. Below is the finance ministry's breakdown of debt to be sold through regular auction by maturity. Figures in brackets are comparisons with fiscal 2013/14. JGB OFFER THROUGH REGULAR AUCTION Maturity issue per auction 40-yr (quarterly) 400 billion yen (unchanged) 30-yr* 600-700 billion yen (up Y100 bln) 20-yr 1.2 trillion yen (unchanged) 10-yr 2.4 trillion yen (unchanged) 5-yr 2.7 trillion yen (unchanged) 2-yr 2.7 trillion yen (down Y200 bln) 1-yr TBs 2.2-2.3 trillion yen (**) 10-yr CPI-linked(quarterly) 400 billion yen (up Y100 bln***) Liquidity enhancement**** 700 billion yen (up Y100 bln) --------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 155.1 trillion yen Notes: *The Ministry of Finance will offer 600 billion yen in May, Aug, Nov and Feb, when it will issue 40-year JGBs as well. It will offer 700 billion yen in the remaining months. ** The Ministry plans to offer 2.5 trillion yen of one-year discount notes a month, the same levels as 2013/14, by combining them with one-year financing bills. *** The ministry is only offering inflation-linked bonds twice in the current fiscal year. **** In a liquidity enhancement auction, the Ministry of Finance reopens off-the-run 20- and 30-year JGBs to boost their liquidity. On top of offers through regular auction, the ministry offers JGBs through other channels. Below is the breakdown of total debt issues. 2014/15 2013/14 -------------------------------------------------------------- Regular auction 155.10 156.60 Second auction 1) 4.47 4.48 Adjustment b/w years 2) 8.37 -4.23 Saving bonds 2.50 2.00 BOJ rollover 3) 11.10 11.70 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total debt issues 181.54 170.55 1) The Ministry of Finance sells extra bonds after each auction to primary dealers who want to buy an additional amount. 2) The Ministry sometimes offers more bonds than planned, allowing it to "front-load" its bond issuance ahead of the fiscal year. Such advance-borrowing for 2014/15 is expected to have reached more than 20 trillion yen at the start of 2014/15, giving the ministry some leeway to reduce its JGB issuance. 3)Under an agreement with the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Japan rolls over for one year some of the maturing JGBs it holds.