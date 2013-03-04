TOKYO, March 4 The price of benchmark Japanese government bond futures hit an all-time high of 145.29 on Monday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will step up buying of long-dated bonds to enhance easing under a new governor.

Bank of Japan governor-nominee Haruhiko Kuroda said in his confirmation hearing in parliament on Monday that the current size and type of assets the bank buys are not enough, suggesting a Kuroda-led BOJ would be likely to buy more long-term government debt.