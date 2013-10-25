BRIEF-CL Educate approves acquisition of stake in Accendere Knowledge Management Services
* Says approved acquisition of 49% stake in the shares of Accendere Knowledge Management Services Private Ltd., making it unit of co
NEW YORK Oct 25 A Nikkei futures index was last trading down 1.6 percent on Friday following news that a large earthquake had struck in the ocean east of Japan.
* Says Ramky Infrastructure Limited bags order value Rs. 546.54 crores