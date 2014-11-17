US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat, IBM pulls Dow lower
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed
TOKYO Nov 17 Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest one-day drop since August after third quarter GDP data showed that Japan had unexpectedly slipped into recession.
The Nikkei shed 3 percent to close Monday at 16,973.80. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to early afternoon)