TOKYO, March 25 Purchases of foreign stocks and
bonds by Japan's giant pension funds and other big investors in
2015 could be their highest for at least a decade, if they keep
pace with the $42 billion splurged during the first two months.
At that rate their annual net sales of yen would be over 30
trillion, the most since the government started keeping records
a decade ago, and almost as much as the previous five years
combined.
That will add to pressure on the yen, which earlier
this month struck 122 per dollar - its lowest level since July
2007.
The outflows would wash away support that the yen could
expect from a trade balance which, helped by cheap world oil
prices and some improvement in Japan's exports, could return to
surplus after a record $106 billion deficit last year.
Japan's giant pension funds have led the chase for overseas
investments, diversifying their portfolios to find better
returns than the paltry yields offered by Japanese government
bonds.
The prospect of U.S. interest rates rising later this year,
while the Bank of Japan remains deeply committed to quantitative
easing, will help sustain demand for overseas investments even
as pension funds begin to reach their asset allocation limits.
"Even if foreign asset buying by public pension funds run
their course, it won't lead to immediate yen strength. Foreign
investment will be sought as long as U.S. rates are rising,"
said Yunosuke Ikeda, chief forex strategist at Nomura Securities
in Tokyo. "The private sector may fill the gap left by the
public funds in 2016."
The shift toward overseas investments is a consequence of
the reflationary polices adopted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
more than three years ago.
The Bank of Japan's money printing, bond-buying strategy -
aimed at lifting the economy out of decade-and-a-half of
deflation - has reduced JGB yields to record lows, with yields
for some tenors sinking into negative territory.
While the yen has suffered a 37 percent depreciation from
its record high of 75 per dollar posted in October 2011.
FOLLOWING THE LEADER
Faced with that sea-change, Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund with a
portfolio worth 130 trillion yen ($1.08 trillion), has been at
the forefront of shift away from domestic investments.
GPIF announced in October that it would increase foreign
bond holdings from 11 percent to 15 percent and increase foreign
stock investment from 12 percent to 25 percent, while slashing
Japanese government bond holdings from 60 percent to 35 percent.
Three other semi-public pension funds, whose combined
investment total some 30 trillion yen, have been following the
GPIF's moves.
"The yen is likely to remain weak as flows from the 'three
pension funds' will keep up the pressure once buying from GPIF
begins petering out," said Daisaku Ueno, chief currency
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities in Tokyo.
"Foreign asset buying from private sector investors will
further shore up such flows if they kick in."
The president of state-owned Japan Post said last month that
its banking unit would soon review its bond-centric 205 trillion
yen ($1.7 trillion) portfolio, pointing to a major change in
investment strategy.
Nomura's Ikeda reckoned the four pension funds alone have
spent about a trillion yen a month on foreign stocks and bonds
during the past eight months and reckoned they could invest
another 12 trillion yen over the next year.
Osamu Takashima, head of FX strategy at Citigroup Securities
in Tokyo, said GPIF, which is willing to invest more in risky
assets, could buy an extra 8 trillion yen of foreign equities
and another 2 trillion yen of foreign bonds.
Wall Street will benefit if GPIF stays true to character.
"The U.S. market accounts for bulk of the (GPIF's) equity
investment benchmark, and the euro zone for only a small part,"
Takashima said.
($1 = 120.0000 yen)
