TOKYO, July 16 Buying from domestic investors, including the Bank of Japan, should help Japanese stocks outperform global peers by offsetting any retreat by foreigners who could become unnerved by risks elsewhere, traders said.

After hitting an 18-1/2-year high of 20,952.71 last month, the benchmark Nikkei share average fell to a near three-month low of 19,115.20 last week as worries abounded over risks spreading from China's month long crash and fallout from the Greek debt crisis.

The selling was dominated by short-term foreign investors such as hedge funds and commodity trading advisors.

Since then, of course, Chinese stocks have stabilized and worries about Greece have receded after the Greek parliament approved a bailout plan.

And by early afternoon on Thursday, the Nikkei had recovered to stand at 20,569.76.

The biggest remaining uncertainty hovering over markets is now the timing of any rise in U.S. interest rates.

The Japanese sectors most vulnerable to international risks are financials and exporters, though when Chinese shares dived, materials and industrial stocks with high exposures to China tumbled.

Japanese investors, including the BOJ, tend to buy aggressively on dips, however, traders said, and that should help the Nikkei outperform overseas peers when markets again come under pressure.

"The stock market typically sees a sell-off by hedge funds on the first of a series of rate hikes," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment department at Amundi Japan.

"But retail investors, the Bank Of Japan and pension funds all like to buy when shares are falling. Their buying will probably offset hedge funds' selling."

OFFICIAL ENCOURAGEMENT

And then there is government support.

To boost stocks and revive the economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged the trillion-dollar Government Pension Investment Fund to buy Japanese shares and the BOJ is buying exchange-traded funds as part its stimulus measures.

Japanese stocks have already outperformed the global market, with the Nikkei rising 18 percent this year, while the S&P index gained 2.4 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 16 percent.

Long-term foreign investors hold Japanese stocks because they expect them rise further as valuations remain reasonable, while the corporate sector is on course to achieve double-digit profit growth this fiscal year.

"Domestic investors support the downside of the Japanese market, while foreign investors chase it higher," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The price-to-earnings ratio of the broader Topix index stood at 16.46, while the S&P is at 19.30 and FTSEurofirst 300 at 17.93, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Japanese companies are also taking steps to use their capital more efficiently and improve their return on equity so are paying out record dividends. A new corporate governance code is now in effect, too.

Kok Wei Yee, portfolio manager at Fidelity Worldwide Investment in Japan whose investment term is 3-5 years, said he had been reducing his cash holdings and buying more Japanese shares.

"The current market correction has led to indiscriminate selling and has created mispricing opportunities for individual stock pickers," Yee said, adding that he expected investors to come back in once external risks clear up. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)