By Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's stimulus policies to reflate asset prices in the world's third-largest economy have broadly lifted the stock market. But one sector - real estate - has been shunted by equity investors, unconvinced a domestic property revival is underway.

The TOPIX sub-index of real estate shares jumped after the Bank of Japan's first round of stimulus in April 2013. Investors had hopes that Abenomics - a series of monetary and fiscal policies implemented under the watch of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - would defeat deflation in an economy that had barely grown over the last 20 years.

While some property values have risen in scattered parts of Japan, real estate shares have fallen, now almost 20 percent off their 2013 peak. Another round of BOJ stimulus last October gave them only a temporary boost. The decline is mirrored by a weakening outlook for consumer prices. The breakeven inflation rate - or the level of inflation investors expect based on inflation-linked bond yields - has dropped to around 0.8 percent from the 2014 peak of 1.4 percent.

Investors have not totally given up on Abenomics, though. They have put their money in defensive stocks such as pharmaceuticals, the top performer on the Tokyo exchange so far this year, as well as food companies. This week, pharmaceutical shares hit a record high, up 27.7 percent from the end of 2013. Food companies have gained 20.8 percent, even as some of them suffer from rising import costs due to a weaker yen.

"Perhaps this offers a glimpse into market players' confidence or expectations on monetary policy... that you can't expect inflation which (BOJ Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda insists will be achieved," said Yasuo Sakuma, a Tokyo-based portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. He declined to disclose the shares he manages. (Writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ryan Woo)