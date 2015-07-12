GRAPHIC: Japan REIT Index: link.reuters.com/qyj25w
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, July 13 A "death cross" has formed over
Japanese real estate investment trusts (REITs) for the first
time in Shinzo Abe's 2 1/2-year reign as prime minister,
fuelling speculation a bear market is imminent and equities are
about to get hit.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's REIT index plunged to an
eight-month low last week, causing its 20-day moving average to
fall below the 200-day moving average and creating the so-called
death cross on technical charts. Large sell orders, most likely
from Japanese investors, were the main culprit behind the fall,
a trader said.
The REIT index has lost as much as 10 percent this month,
and has surrendered all its gains since the central bank
surprised markets with additional stimulus in late October. The
stimulus included a tripling of the Bank of Japan's purchases of
REITs.
The REIT decline suggests an increasingly cautious outlook
for Japan's property market, where real estate values have risen
but rents have not. That spells potential trouble for Abe's
economic policies, which aim to reflate the world's
second-biggest economy through asset price appreciation.
"When REITs fall, stocks often tend to follow them. So it is
not a good sign for stocks as well," said Hiroshi Ono, manager
of equity investment at Sumitomo Insurance. Indeed, in 2007, the
REIT index peaked out two months before a separate high in the
Nikkei 225 share average. In 2013, a peak in REITs
arrived about two months before a mini-collapse in the broader
equities market in May.
