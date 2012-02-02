An employee of Tokyo Stock Exchange scratches his forehead at the bourse in Tokyo November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Trading was suspended in shares of some major Japanese companies, including Sony. Tokyo Electric Power Co and Hitachi, on Thursday as the Tokyo Stock Exchange was hit by technical glitches.

The exchange said a total of 241 instruments were suspended indefinitely, including 153 TOPIX shares, some exchange traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and convertible bonds, due to the problems.

"This will definitely hit trading volumes on a day like today," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

The trouble, a problem with a server for the data distribution system, meant there was no trade in Sony one day after it announced a new chief executive.

A TSE spokesperson said the exchange's price matching system was functioning normally.

The Nikkei average was up 0.8 percent at 0111 GMT, with trade likely to be slow until the problem was resolved.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Mari Saito; Editing by John Mair)