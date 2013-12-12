Sri Lankan rupee falls on dlr demand from banks; stx edge down
COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from state banks to cover import bills.
TOKYO, Dec 12 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 6 -24,326,032 -126,278,009 101,951,977 Nov 29 12,493,762 251,336,592 -238,842,830 Nov 22 41,414,924 112,061,705 -70,646,781 Nov 15 40,463,499 136,000,010 -95,536,511 Nov 8 5,665,834 -145,151,694 150,817,528 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 6 -21,531,819 48,770,009 68,408,896 6,304,891 Nov 29 -175,603,610 -305,848,292 265,309,061 -22,699,989 Nov 22 -173,665,604 -494,846,682 636,460,828 -38,595,323 Nov 15 -70,761,043 -1,124,510,043 1,154,533,023 -54,798,448 Nov 8 14,777,596 -57,398,900 196,888,032 -3,449,200 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from state banks to cover import bills.
SHANGHAI, March 28 China stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about tightening liquidity conditions after the central bank refrained from injecting short-term funds into the banking system for the third session in a row.
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.