TOKYO, Dec 19 Weekly net trading in shares on
the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's
main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Dec 13 48,759,206 -596,057,009 644,816,215
Dec 6 -24,326,032 -126,278,009 101,951,977
Nov 29 12,493,762 251,336,592 -238,842,830
Nov 22 41,414,924 112,061,705 -70,646,781
Nov 15 40,463,499 136,000,010 -95,536,511
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Dec 13 241,094,447 -294,132,981 711,564,938 -13,710,189
Dec 6 -21,531,819 48,770,009 68,408,896 6,304,891
Nov 29 -175,603,610 -305,848,292 265,309,061 -22,699,989
Nov 22 -173,665,604 -494,846,682 636,460,828 -38,595,323
Nov 15 -70,761,043 -1,124,510,043 1,154,533,023 -54,798,448
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reporting By Michio Kohno)