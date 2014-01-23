TOKYO, Jan 23 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 17 -8,548,979 -60,006,842 51,457,863 Jan 10 4,909,913 -96,761,897 101,671,810 Dec 30 6,572,557 6,688,590 -116,033 Dec 27 32,872,015 150,040,823 -117,168,808 Dec 20 61,919,612 200,175,918 -138,256,306 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 17 -18,732,568 112,277,008 -41,206,500 -880,077 Jan 10 -31,323,966 282,351,616 -145,202,439 -4,153,401 Dec 30 45,593,928 -90,317,492 50,877,447 -6,269,916 Dec 27 23,849,418 -535,504,880 440,679,592 -46,192,938 Dec 20 32,716,297 -1,015,530,556 879,879,197 -35,321,244 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange