Feb 14 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Feb 7 -63,521,106 -357,495,544 293,974,438
Jan 31 -32,525,570 -113,552,622 81,027,052
Jan 24 -35,861,176 -165,405,364 129,544,188
Jan 17 -8,548,979 -60,006,842 51,457,863
Jan 10 4,909,913 -96,761,897 101,671,810
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Feb 7 131,453,370 134,429,682 19,280,856 8,810,530
Jan 31 165,676,776 597,431,389 -718,514,633 36,433,520
Jan 24 -35,652,341 380,649,646 -229,364,634 13,911,517
Jan 17 -18,732,568 112,277,008 -41,206,500 -880,077
Jan 10 -31,323,966 282,351,616 -145,202,439 -4,153,401
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)