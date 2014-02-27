TOKYO, Feb 27 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 21 595,184 237,202,094 -236,606,910 Feb 14 -16,890,850 11,585,825 -28,476,675 Feb 7 -63,521,106 -357,495,544 293,974,438 Jan 31 -32,525,570 -113,552,622 81,027,052 Jan 24 -35,861,176 -165,405,364 129,544,188 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 21 42,331,684 -303,783,625 45,588,045 -20,743,014 Feb 14 104,131,637 35,706,493 -166,296,364 -2,018,441 Feb 7 131,453,370 134,429,682 19,280,856 8,810,530 Jan 31 165,676,776 597,431,389 -718,514,633 36,433,520 Jan 24 -35,652,341 380,649,646 -229,364,634 13,911,517 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)