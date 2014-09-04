TOKYO, Sep 4 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Aug 29 -6,006,744 44,315,445 -50,322,189 Aug 22 -7,407,732 153,057,742 -160,465,474 Aug 15 16,738,076 113,534,092 -96,796,016 Aug 8 26,561,497 -193,555,758 220,117,255 Aug 1 26,384,501 95,225,048 -68,840,547 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Aug 29 33,287,004 -10,715,339 -66,236,718 -6,657,136 Aug 22 -44,660,117 -252,302,016 155,168,691 -18,672,132 Aug 15 118,824,321 -180,662,450 -24,398,196 -10,559,691 Aug 8 200,943,980 443,086,063 -450,796,436 26,883,648 Aug 1 -16,660,782 -185,618,639 149,116,691 -15,677,817 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)