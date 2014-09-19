BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
TOKYO, Sep 19 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 12 -17,370,184 339,828,758 -357,198,942 Sep 5 7,110,166 66,401,671 -59,291,505 Aug 29 -6,006,744 44,315,445 -50,322,189 Aug 22 -7,407,732 153,057,742 -160,465,474 Aug 15 16,738,076 113,534,092 -96,796,016 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 12 -124,502,655 -253,478,190 39,989,415 -19,207,512 Sep 5 -76,854,483 -188,071,337 216,351,131 -10,716,816 Aug 29 33,287,004 -10,715,339 -66,236,718 -6,657,136 Aug 22 -44,660,117 -252,302,016 155,168,691 -18,672,132 Aug 15 118,824,321 -180,662,450 -24,398,196 -10,559,691 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management