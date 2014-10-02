Oct 2 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Sept 26 847,993 -3,689,572 4,537,565
Sept 19 4,490,276 200,987,845 -196,497,569
Sept 12 -17,370,184 339,828,758 -357,198,942
Sept 5 7,110,166 66,401,671 -59,291,505
Aug 29 -6,006,744 44,315,445 -50,322,189
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Sep 26 -94,923,310 35,659,595 63,100,812 700,468
Sep 19 -121,703,123 -353,722,422 291,554,107 -12,626,131
Sep 12 -124,502,655 -253,478,190 39,989,415 -19,207,512
Sep 5 -76,854,483 -188,071,337 216,351,131 -10,716,816
Aug 29 33,287,004 -10,715,339 -66,236,718 -6,657,136
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
