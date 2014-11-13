BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
TOKYO, Nov 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 7 17,173,302 691,786,907 -674,613,605 Oct 31 34,913,677 209,654,760 -174,741,083 Oct 24 -14,791,491 -195,611,384 180,819,893 Oct 17 913,813 -435,934,071 436,847,884 Oct 10 -5,402,484 -211,924,208 206,521,724 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 7 -387,659,926 -988,139,275 764,889,920 -63,704,324 Oct 31 161,206,022 -823,332,927 538,036,404 -50,650,582 Oct 24 230,453,086 -71,209,696 27,312,098 -5,735,595 Oct 17 426,188,344 402,657,977 -416,371,632 24,373,195 Oct 10 221,828,141 279,853,874 -313,762,492 18,602,201 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: