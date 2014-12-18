TOKYO, Dec 18 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 12 85,453,405 -734,928,953 820,382,358 Dec 5 51,852,717 -286,150,901 338,003,618 Nov 28 5,038,388 29,913,146 -24,874,758 Nov 21 1,851,032 -116,518,595 118,369,627 Nov 14 22,025,847 370,370,644 -348,344,797 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 12 359,213,070 271,487,155 177,719,912 11,962,221 Dec 5 289,226,408 -308,877,878 387,345,534 -29,690,446 Nov 28 298,910,967 -185,322,743 -118,882,149 -19,580,833 Nov 21 149,999,085 -149,740,398 140,302,789 -22,191,849 Nov 14 -99,819,350 -665,350,228 474,299,990 -57,475,209 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)