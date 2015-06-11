TOKYO, Jun 11 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Jun 5 -8,020,767 -157,933,317 149,912,550
May 29 35,161,889 85,531,711 -50,369,822
May 22 25,475,870 282,712,268 -257,236,398
May 15 26,313,505 148,646,968 -122,333,463
May 8 -3,525,864 -48,796,626 45,270,762
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Jun 5 18,933,952 90,862,240 38,809,042 1,307,316
May 29 54,333,123 -464,333,176 396,418,633 -36,788,402
May 22 -54,841,378 -584,957,588 426,037,526 -43,474,958
May 15 -19,817,139 -172,601,547 90,889,726 -20,804,503
May 8 29,782,001 -34,654,029 53,197,436 -3,054,646
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
nL3N0YQ1B1