TOKYO, Jun 25 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 19 -19,379,740 -3,661,448 -15,718,292 Jun 12 -6,728,628 -243,805,226 237,076,598 Jun 5 -8,020,767 -157,933,317 149,912,550 May 29 35,161,889 85,531,711 -50,369,822 May 22 25,475,870 282,712,268 -257,236,398 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jun 19 20,762,975 144,456,827 -191,069,144 10,131,050 Jun 12 187,511,025 202,708,475 -166,604,452 13,461,550 Jun 5 18,933,952 90,862,240 38,809,042 1,307,316 May 29 54,333,123 -464,333,176 396,418,633 -36,788,402 May 22 -54,841,378 -584,957,588 426,037,526 -43,474,958 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom) nL3N0YQ1B1