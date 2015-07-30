TOKYO, July 30 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 24 -1,032,034 -35,493,466 34,461,432 Jul 17 12,788,151 120,040,403 -107,252,252 Jul 10 -16,276,403 -199,736,986 183,460,583 Jul 3 -20,436,285 -172,543,358 152,107,073 Jun 26 27,290,087 267,785,114 -240,495,027 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 24 -35,834,099 67,007,962 -1,166,020 4,453,589 Jul 17 41,211,498 -474,546,458 359,239,416 -33,156,708 Jul 10 54,643,074 506,645,268 -417,910,778 40,083,019 Jul 3 337,185,180 57,451,198 -239,390,663 -3,138,642 Jun 26 3,822,477 -364,528,826 140,384,517 -20,173,195 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)