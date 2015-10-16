BRIEF-Akis REIT Q1 net profit rises to 203.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
TOKYO, Oct 16 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 9 9,170,304 -22,621,974 31,792,278 Oct 2 -900,531 -183,003,289 182,102,758 Sep 25 -13,158,298 -198,975,765 185,817,467 Sep 18 -11,202,076 59,119,439 -70,321,515 Sep 11 4,996,504 801,122,242 -796,125,738 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 9 178,013,542 -331,674,613 208,093,488 -22,640,139 Oct 2 423,353,491 -38,487,116 -198,523,681 -4,239,936 Sep 25 93,010,378 156,330,193 -73,892,159 10,369,055 Sep 18 609,972,060 93,134,350 -784,682,412 11,254,487 Sep 11 370,144,554 -114,558,358-1,044,353,123 -7,358,811 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.