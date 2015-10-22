TOKYO, Oct 22 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 16 3,893,997 24,649,458 -20,755,461 Oct 9 9,170,304 -22,621,974 31,792,278 Oct 2 -900,531 -183,003,289 182,102,758 Sep 25 -13,158,298 -198,975,765 185,817,467 Sep 18 -11,202,076 59,119,439 -70,321,515 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 16 74,975,461 -61,109,662 -27,731,811 -6,889,449 Oct 9 178,013,542 -331,674,613 208,093,488 -22,640,139 Oct 2 423,353,491 -38,487,116 -198,523,681 -4,239,936 Sep 25 93,010,378 156,330,193 -73,892,159 10,369,055 Sep 18 609,972,060 93,134,350 -784,682,412 11,254,487 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)