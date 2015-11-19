BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
TOKYO, Nov 19 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 13 9,186,342 312,831,299 -303,644,957 Nov 6 -2,597,121 192,844,826 -195,441,947 Oct 30 11,762,509 185,376,422 -173,613,913 Oct 23 13,931,355 81,135,747 -67,204,392 Oct 16 3,893,997 24,649,458 -20,755,461 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 13 -259,959,941 -325,054,502 296,404,820 -15,035,334 Nov 6 -195,914,407 -134,316,544 130,270,080 4,518,924 Oct 30 -134,252,654 -122,291,558 86,141,290 -3,210,991 Oct 23 155,723,582 -394,071,947 195,627,785 -24,483,812 Oct 16 74,975,461 -61,109,662 -27,731,811 -6,889,449 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.