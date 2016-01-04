TOKYO, Jan 4 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 25 18,064 -146,170 164,234 Dec 18 11,512,310 -68,891,442 80,403,752 Dec 11 -11,233,001 -583,901,376 572,668,375 Dec 4 1,392,745 -314,106,212 315,498,957 Nov 27 7,922,237 -14,025,155 21,947,392 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 25 203,015 -66,906 27,522 603 Dec 18 163,765,731 -58,483,321 -32,044,813 7,166,155 Dec 11 378,926,297 169,172,700 13,647,766 10,921,612 Dec 4 179,601,680 50,951,477 79,363,251 5,582,549 Nov 27 48,144,023 -11,526,434 -15,122,806 452,609 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)