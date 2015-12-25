Dec 25 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Dec 18 11,512,310 -68,891,442 80,403,752
Dec 11 -11,233,001 -583,901,376 572,668,375
Dec 4 1,392,745 -314,106,212 315,498,957
Nov 27 7,922,237 -14,025,155 21,947,392
Nov 20 21,607,895 326,153,325 -304,545,430
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Dec 18 163,765,731 -58,483,321 -32,044,813 7,166,155
Dec 11 378,926,297 169,172,700 13,647,766 10,921,612
Dec 4 179,601,680 50,951,477 79,363,251 5,582,549
Nov 27 48,144,023 -11,526,434 -15,122,806 452,609
Nov 20 -102,961,685 -418,589,890 234,085,590 -17,079,445
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
