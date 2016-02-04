TOKYO, Feb 4 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 29 4,630,611 21,736,482 -17,105,871 Jan 22 7,747,167 -118,723,287 126,470,454 Jan 15 -9,807,071 -292,890,110 283,083,039 Jan 8 -26,663,404 -374,132,958 347,469,554 Dec 30 10,977,655 11,624,839 -647,184 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 29 257,210,537 -67,858,012 -199,942,002 -6,516,394 Jan 22 270,299,427 41,544,639 -196,061,261 10,687,649 Jan 15 215,145,921 245,162,761 -194,186,735 16,961,092 Jan 8 176,242,302 572,998,312 -436,091,386 34,320,326 Dec 30 217,375,959 -203,041,361 -1,609,098 -13,372,684 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)