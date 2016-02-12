BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
TOKYO, Feb 12 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 5 648,502 304,720,875 -304,072,373 Jan 29 4,630,611 21,736,482 -17,105,871 Jan 22 7,747,167 -118,723,287 126,470,454 Jan 15 -9,807,071 -292,890,110 283,083,039 Jan 8 -26,663,404 -374,132,958 347,469,554 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 5 95,440,184 187,517,045 -598,964,856 11,935,254 Jan 29 257,210,537 -67,858,012 -199,942,002 -6,516,394 Jan 22 270,299,427 41,544,639 -196,061,261 10,687,649 Jan 15 215,145,921 245,162,761 -194,186,735 16,961,092 Jan 8 176,242,302 572,998,312 -436,091,386 34,320,326 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing