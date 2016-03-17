TOKYO, March 17 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 11 -8,177,119 879,799,828 -887,976,947 Mar 4 6,566,593 -13,773,546 20,340,139 Feb 26 91,155 -125,129,968 125,221,123 Feb 19 13,142,128 -278,998,355 292,140,483 Feb 12 -18,584,154 249,187,032 -267,771,186 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 11 94,044,895 201,747,285 -1,193,504,294 9,735,167 Mar 4 328,378,140 -188,380,865 -106,550,783 -13,106,353 Feb 26 575,617,329 -38,538,796 -407,244,579 -4,612,831 Feb 19 686,119,876 11,192,491 -408,392,947 3,221,063 Feb 12 94,076,178 191,127,722 -572,132,460 19,157,374 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)