BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
TOKYO, March 17 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 11 -8,177,119 879,799,828 -887,976,947 Mar 4 6,566,593 -13,773,546 20,340,139 Feb 26 91,155 -125,129,968 125,221,123 Feb 19 13,142,128 -278,998,355 292,140,483 Feb 12 -18,584,154 249,187,032 -267,771,186 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 11 94,044,895 201,747,285 -1,193,504,294 9,735,167 Mar 4 328,378,140 -188,380,865 -106,550,783 -13,106,353 Feb 26 575,617,329 -38,538,796 -407,244,579 -4,612,831 Feb 19 686,119,876 11,192,491 -408,392,947 3,221,063 Feb 12 94,076,178 191,127,722 -572,132,460 19,157,374 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.